“Saving Mr. Banks” Actor Ronan Vibert Passes Away at 58

Ronan Vibert, an actor who appeared in Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks, has passed away at the age of 58, according to Deadline.
- Vibert was a veteran actor for both film and television.
- The actor passed away after a short illness, according to his management.
- Vibert grew up in South Wales and before eventually gaining a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and spending most of his life in London.
- He had also recently relocated to Florida.
- Vibert’s Disney credits are limited to Saving Mr. Banks, in which he portrayed Diarmuid Russell.
- However, his extensive list of credits includes roles in films like The Snowman, Dracula Untold, Tomb Raider 2 and the Academy Award-winning The Pianist.
- On the television side, Vibert held roles in HBO’s Rome, Penny Dreadful, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles and the Emmy Award-winning Hatfields and McCoys.
- He is survived by his wife Jess Grand Vibert.