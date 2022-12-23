“Saving Mr. Banks” Actor Ronan Vibert Passes Away at 58

by |
Tags: ,

Ronan Vibert, an actor who appeared in Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks, has passed away at the age of 58, according to Deadline.

  • Vibert was a veteran actor for both film and television.
  • The actor passed away after a short illness, according to his management.
  • Vibert grew up in South Wales and before eventually gaining a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and spending most of his life in London.
  • He had also recently relocated to Florida.
  • Vibert’s Disney credits are limited to Saving Mr. Banks, in which he portrayed Diarmuid Russell.
  • However, his extensive list of credits includes roles in films like The Snowman, Dracula Untold, Tomb Raider 2 and the Academy Award-winning The Pianist.
  • On the television side, Vibert held roles in HBO’s Rome, Penny Dreadful, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles and the Emmy Award-winning Hatfields and McCoys.
  • He is survived by his wife Jess Grand Vibert.