“This Week” Producer Dax Tejera Passes Away at Age 37

The executive producer of the ABC News Sunday show, This Week, Dax Tejera, has passed away at the age of 37.

ABC News Family,

It’s with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that our friend and colleague, Dax Tejera passed away suddenly of a heart attack last night.

As EP of This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Dax’s energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls.

Our thoughts are with his wife, Veronica, the couple’s two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family.

If you need immediate support, please call our 24/7 EAP support line.

We will share more details in the coming days.

On this Christmas Eve, hug your loved ones a little tighter. And please lean on each other.

– Kim