As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 26th-31st. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 26th-31st:
- Monday, December 26
- Dr. Kellyann Petrucci (Bone Broth Breakthrough)
- First look at ABC News special The Year: 2022
- Ashton Sanders (I Wanna Dance with Somebody)
- New Year’s Rockin’ Eve series: Ramón Rodríguez
- Tuesday, December 27
- Tori Dunlap (TikTok “Financial Feminist”)
- Wellness tips for the new year
- Lo Bosworth (Love Yourself Well)
- Performance by Bailey Zimmerman
- Wednesday, December 28
- Jessica Grose (Screaming on the Inside)
- Wendy Naugle (PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief) and Tamara Walcott (Beyond the Scale)
- Erica Wark (Last-minute looks for the holiday)
- Alex Elle (How We Heal)
- GMA Gives Back Spotlights Boxing Coach
- Thursday, December 29
- New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Series: Ryan Seacrest
- Tory Johnson reports how GMA viewers impacted Deals and Steals companies
- Performance by Alexander Ludwig
- Friday, December 30
- Claudine Watt and Dana Kotler (Recipes for the new year)
- New Year’s Rockin’ Eve series: Jesse James
- Saturday, December 31
- Reena Roy report on fitness tips for the new year
- GMA Christmas at Disney World
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.