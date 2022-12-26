As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 26th-31st. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 26th-31st:

Monday, December 26 Dr. Kellyann Petrucci ( Bone Broth Breakthrough ) First look at ABC News special The Year: 2022 Ashton Sanders ( I Wanna Dance with Somebody ) New Year’s Rockin’ Eve series: Ramón Rodríguez

Tuesday, December 27 Tori Dunlap (TikTok “Financial Feminist”) Wellness tips for the new year Lo Bosworth ( Love Yourself Well ) Performance by Bailey Zimmerman

Wednesday, December 28 Jessica Grose ( Screaming on the Inside ) Wendy Naugle ( PEOPLE ’s Editor-in-Chief) and Tamara Walcott ( Beyond the Scale ) Erica Wark (Last-minute looks for the holiday) Alex Elle ( How We Heal ) GMA Gives Back Spotlights Boxing Coach

Thursday, December 29 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Series: Ryan Seacrest Tory Johnson reports how GMA viewers impacted Deals and Steals companies Performance by Alexander Ludwig

Friday, December 30 Claudine Watt and Dana Kotler (Recipes for the new year) New Year’s Rockin’ Eve series: Jesse James

Saturday, December 31 Reena Roy report on fitness tips for the new year GMA Christmas at Disney World



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.