“GMA” Guest List: Ashton Sanders, Alexander Ludwig and More to Appear Week of December 26th

by |
Tags: , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 26th-31st. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 26th-31st:

  • Monday, December 26
    • Dr. Kellyann Petrucci (Bone Broth Breakthrough)
    • First look at ABC News special The Year: 2022
    • Ashton Sanders (I Wanna Dance with Somebody)
    • New Year’s Rockin’ Eve series: Ramón Rodríguez
  • Tuesday, December 27
    • Tori Dunlap (TikTok “Financial Feminist”)
    • Wellness tips for the new year
    • Lo Bosworth (Love Yourself Well)
    • Performance by Bailey Zimmerman
  • Wednesday, December 28
    • Jessica Grose (Screaming on the Inside)
    • Wendy Naugle (PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief) and Tamara Walcott (Beyond the Scale)
    • Erica Wark (Last-minute looks for the holiday)
    • Alex Elle (How We Heal)
    • GMA Gives Back Spotlights Boxing Coach
  • Thursday, December 29
    • New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Series: Ryan Seacrest
    • Tory Johnson reports how GMA viewers impacted Deals and Steals companies
    • Performance by Alexander Ludwig
  • Friday, December 30
    • Claudine Watt and Dana Kotler (Recipes for the new year)
    • New Year’s Rockin’ Eve series: Jesse James
  • Saturday, December 31
    • Reena Roy report on fitness tips for the new year
    • GMA Christmas at Disney World

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.