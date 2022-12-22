12th Annual Edition of ABC News’ “The Year: 2022” Set to Air Monday, December 22nd on ABC

For the 12th year running, ABC News presents The Year: 2022, anchored by Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts.

What’s Happening:

This two-hour primetime special gives viewers a look at the most iconic and memorable moments of 2022, from major news events and the pop-culture stories in the news to the breakout stars, heroes and changemakers who dominated headlines and social media feeds.

Roberts will be joined by the award-winning team of ABC News anchors and correspondents, including Good Morning America co-anchors George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, plus World News Tonight anchor David Muir, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, chief meteorologist and managing editor of ABC News’ Climate Unit Ginger Zee, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, foreign correspondent James Longman and Good Morning America Weekend co-anchor Janai Norman.

The Year: 2022 brings audiences a star-studded and news-filled look at the events that defined this past year.

brings audiences a star-studded and news-filled look at the events that defined this past year. The Year: 2022 airs Monday, December 26th, at 9:00-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

