“Tracking Santa: A Hulu ABC Holiday Special” Coming to Hulu on Christmas Eve

A new holiday tradition will begin this Christmas Eve, as ABC and Hulu partner for Tracking Santa: A Hulu ABC Holiday Special.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC Owned Television Stations and Hulu are teaming up to track Santa on his journey around the world. The special “Tracking Santa” technology makes it feel like you're riding along in Santa's sleigh. This is as close to Santa as you can get without being a reindeer!
  • The ABC30 news team will be joining ABC-owned stations across the country to report from the scene of Santa sightings.
  • The special will also include Christmas music, trivia, and much more.
  • Tracking Santa: A Hulu ABC Holiday Special will drop this Christmas Eve, only on Hulu.

