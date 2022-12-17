Third and Final Season of “Animaniacs” To Debut on Hulu Next February

Say it ain’t so! The Warner siblings themselves have announced that the third season of their reboot series, Animaniacs, on Hulu, will be their final season, kicking off in February.

WE CAN'T TAKE IT ANY LONGER! 🗣️ #Animaniacs is back for its FINAL SEASON on February 17, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/fcVVx1QQKT — The Animaniacs (@TheAnimaniacs) December 10, 2022

What’s Happening:

Animaniacs, the reboot of the iconic 90s animated series on Hulu, is set to launch their third and final season on the streaming platform on February 17th.

the reboot of the iconic 90s animated series on Hulu, is set to launch their third and final season on the streaming platform on February 17th. The series, which launched back in 2020, originally received an order

Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation join forces again to continue the legacy of the iconic, family friendly animated series. Following a successful first and second season and practically blowing up the internet as one of Hulu’s all-time most talked about series across social media, Animaniacs returns for their third and final season on Hulu next February.

Yakko, Wakko and Dot are set to return for an all-new season of big laughs and the occasional epic takedown of authority figures in serious need of an ego check. The Emmy award winning series is packed with enough comedy sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedy, and self-referential antics to fill a water tower. While Season Three is around the corner, you can still catch the first second season

The third and final season of Animaniacs is set to debut on February 17th, 2023.