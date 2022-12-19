“Bruiser” from Disney’s Onyx Collective Premiering February 24th on Hulu

Disney’s Onyx Collective has announced that its first narrative feature film, Bruiser, will be released on Hulu on February 24th, following its theatrical release on December 2nd.

What’s Happening:

In director Miles Warren’s searing feature debut about fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity, 14-year-old Darious (Jalyn Hall) explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm (Shamier Anderson), his strict but loving father, and Porter (Trevante Rhodes), a charismatic drifter. When Darious learns Porter’s true identity, he is thrust into a conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety.

The film stars Trevante Rhodes as Porter, Shamier Anderson as Malcolm, Shinelle Azoroh as Monica, and Jalyn Hall as Darious.

Ryder Picture Company, Lyrical Media, Silent R Management and Toula67 Entertainment produce the film. Aaron Ryder, Jewerl Ross, Scott Frank, Scott Lumpkin and Trevante Rhodes serve as producers.

Bruiser began as a short film, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, made its international debut at Toronto International Film Festival, and had its domestic premiere at AFI Film Festival.

