Live-Action “The Lion King” to Air on ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney” on New Year’s Day

The Wonderful World of Disney returns to ABC on New Year’s Day with an airing of 2019’s live-action version of The Lion King.

What’s Happening:

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King journeys to the African savanna, where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

journeys to the African savanna, where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.

The Lion King utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way.

utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way. The Lion King will air on Sunday, January 1st (8:00-10:30 p.m. EST) on ABC.

will air on Sunday, January 1st (8:00-10:30 p.m. EST) on ABC. If you’re in the mood to watch The Lion King at any other time, or perhaps the animated version, they’re both available to stream on Disney+