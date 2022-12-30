Disney Legend and Groundbreaking Newswoman Barbara Walters Passes Away at 93

Disney Legend and iconic newswoman Babara Walters has passed away. She was 93.

Although Walters gained prominence as the first female co-host of NBC’s Today show, she joined the ABC family in 1976 and spent the rest of her career at the network. There, she interviewed countless celebrities, newsmakers, and world leaders — including interviewing every American president from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama. Additionally, Walters was well known for her numerous ABC News specials, including her annual 10 Most Fascinating People installments.

In addition to her role on 20/20 and other ABC programs, Walters is perhaps best known for creating and hosting the long-running show The View. As she famously explained in the show’s opening, the program features women who had very different views discussing the stories of the day. Walters stepped away from the show in 2014, but The View has continued and is now in its 26th season.

Walters was inducted as a Disney Legend in 2008. As her D23 biography highlights, her accolades include multiple media awards such as an induction into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame, ATAS Lifetime Achievement Award and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to these recognitions, she was awarded honorary degrees from seven colleges and universities.

Among those mourning the loss of Barbara, was Disney CEO Bob Iger who shared a tweet that read:

“Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline.”