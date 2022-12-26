shopDisney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale Continues with Further Discounts Up to 50% Off

Now that Christmas is over and everyone has their gifts (including Disney gift cards), shopDisney is making their Twice Upon A Year sale even better. Now through December 28th, guests can save up to 50% on some of the most popular toys, clothes and accessories for Disney fans.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year Sale

For a limited time, guests can enjoy great savings on new markdowns, seasonal clothing, home decor and vacation essentials. Best of all, the price you see is the price you pay (pre-tax), no code needed.

However if guests want to take advantage of a special freebie, they can use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!

on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping! Links to some of our favorite items and as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Toys

Dolls, action figures, and large accessories—like a pirate ship— for imaginative play are perfect for young Disney fans.

Tiana Ballet Doll – 11 1/2''

Zurg Alpha Class Action Figure by Mattel – Lightyear

Jolly Roger Cardboard Ship – Peter Pan

Marvel Mayhem Card Game

Family Fashion Faves

Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.

Disney Villains T-Shirt for Kids

Winnie the Pooh Gift Set for Baby

Mama Imelda and Hector Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Women – Coco

Oogie Boogie T-Shirt for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas

High End Fashion

Treat yourself (or a loved one) to designer Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke.

The Jungle Book Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2022

Disney Wish Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – Disney Cruise Line

Home Decor

Bring some Disney charm to your home this winter or get a jump start on next year’s decorations!

Mickey Mouse ''My 1st Christmas'' Holiday Stocking for Baby

Mickey Mouse Icon ''Joy'' Throw Pillow

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Wooden Lazy Susan

Fantasyland Castle Woven Throw – Disneyland

Plush, Pins, Collectibles

You can forever commemorate your Disney fandom (or Marvel and Star Wars) with a variety of fun collectible products like pins, plush, dolls, and action figures.

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Plush – Disney it's a small world – Limited Release

Star Wars: Galactic Pals – Wookiee

Woody Nutcracker Figure – Toy Story

The Mighty Ducks 30th Anniversary Pin

Barely Necessities Picks

If we had an unlimited Disney budget, you can bet we’d be buying a lot of Disney merchandise! Here are some of our favorite finds on shopDisney that will likely be making their way to us in the near future.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Card Wallet

Mickey Mouse Sneakers for Adults by Vans – Walt Disney World

Star Wars Concept Illustrations and Photo Pack

Figaro and Cleo Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – Pinocchio

