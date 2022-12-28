New Stan Lee Documentary Coming to Disney+ in 2023

In celebration today of the legendary Stan Lee’s 100th birthday today, Marvel announced that a documentary on the life of Stan Lee will be coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Iconic Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee was responsible for co-creating legendary characters like: Spider-Man Fantastic Four Iron Man Black Panther The Incredible Hulk X-Men Thor Silver Surfer Ant-Man Nick Fury The Avengers And hundreds more

We've seen Stan in the pages of Marvel Comics as well as on screen with Marvel Studios' many cameos and soon we’ll see a new documentary about his life:

Stan Lee, an original documentary, is streaming 2023 on Disney+.