New Stan Lee Documentary Coming to Disney+ in 2023

In celebration today of the legendary Stan Lee’s 100th birthday today, Marvel announced that a documentary on the life of Stan Lee will be coming to Disney+ in 2023.

  • Iconic Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee was responsible for co-creating legendary characters like:
    • Spider-Man
    • Fantastic Four
    • Iron Man
    • Black Panther
    • The Incredible Hulk
    • X-Men
    • Thor
    • Silver Surfer
    • Ant-Man
    • Nick Fury
    • The Avengers
    • And hundreds more
  • We've seen Stan in the pages of Marvel Comics as well as on screen with Marvel Studios' many cameos and soon we’ll see a new documentary about his life:

  • Stan Lee, an original documentary, is streaming 2023 on Disney+.
