New Stan Lee Documentary Coming to Disney+ in 2023

In celebration today of the legendary Stan Lee’s 100th birthday today, Marvel announced that a documentary on the life of Stan Lee will be coming to Disney+ in 2023.
- Iconic Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee was responsible for co-creating legendary characters like:
- Spider-Man
- Fantastic Four
- Iron Man
- Black Panther
- The Incredible Hulk
- X-Men
- Thor
- Silver Surfer
- Ant-Man
- Nick Fury
- The Avengers
- And hundreds more
- We've seen Stan in the pages of Marvel Comics as well as on screen with Marvel Studios' many cameos and soon we’ll see a new documentary about his life:
- Stan Lee, an original documentary, is streaming 2023 on Disney+.
