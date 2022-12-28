Fans are still talking about the epic, overstuffed (in a good way) Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home and Funko is bringing about even more Pop! figures themed to the movie. Eight figures can be assembled together to recreate the final battle moment from the story in Funko Pop! glory, and the first two are available for pre-order.

Calling all Spider-Man fans! Celebrate the web slinging adventure of Spider-Man: No Way Home with an equally epic assortment of Funko Pop! figures to recreate the film’s final battle.

That's right, not only is the MCU Peter Parker joining the action, but two other Spideys and their most famous villains have been given the Funko treatment for this massive group set.

In total fans can collect eight Pop! figures including: Spider-Man Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man The Amazing Spider-Man The Lizard Sandman Electro Doc Ock Green Goblin



This limited Final Battle Series is available only at Target as part of TargetCon 2023. The characters are Bobble-Head figures and measure larger than the standard Funko Pop! coming in at 8″ high overall.

Fans can pre-order the first two Pop!s: The Lizard and Spider-Man which sell for $29.99 each.

While a release date has not been announced yet, we anticipate they’ll ship to fans in early to mid 2023.

Pre-orders for the next two figures—it looks like Sandman and Electro—will open at Target on Monday, January 30th

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Funko Spider-Man Final Battle Series

Swing into action with these exclusive, Deluxe Pop! figures in the Spider-Man: No Way Home collection. Build a scene by collecting all eight figures in this Final Battle Series.

Funko Pop! Spider-man: No Way Home – The Lizard (target Exclusive) – $29.99

Funko Pop! Spider-man: No Way Home – Spider-man (target Exclusive) – $29.99