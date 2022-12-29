Disney100: Beast Kingdom Honors 100 Years of Wonder with Colorful Movie Scene Figurines

The official start to the Disney100 Celebration is almost here, but you don’t have to wait to start shopping! Beast Kingdom is helping fans to commemorate the Walt Disney Company’s anniversary with a series of collectible figurines depicting four beloved animated classics.

What’s Happening:

For 100 years, the Walt Disney Company has been bringing magical characters and incredible stories to life and as they reach a major milestone, several brands are celebrating with new collections that fans of all ages will adore.

Beast Kingdom is one of the companies honoring Disney with an assortment of figurines inspired by scenes in classic movies.

Currently there are four designs spanning the Disney film library: Bambi Peter Pan Lady and the Tramp Finding Nemo

The series is part of Beast Kingdom’s D-Stage, ‘Staging Your Dreams’ figurines that features a postage stamp outer frame and a dimensional scene.

The left hand corner of the frame has a black ink stamp that reads “The Walt Disney Company October 16, 1923.” On the base of each figure is the movie title with “Disney 100, 100 Years of Wonder” written above it.

Each figurine measures approximately 4 1/2-inches tall by 6 1/2-inches long and brings to life the favorite moment in vibrant color and design.

The collectible series is available for pre-order directly through Beast Kingdom and other retailers like Entertainment Earth .

and other retailers like . Whether collecting one or all four, these figurines sell for $39.99 and are expected to ship to fans as early as May 2023 (Beast Kingdom) up to October 2023 (Entertainment Earth and other retailers).

Links to the individual items can be found below.

“Bambi and Flower meet once again amongst the lush deep forest!”

“Peter Pan vs Hook. The battle of good and evil! Who will become victorious?”

“Lady and the Tramp are having their famous romantic dinner under a candlelit night!”

“Little Nemo and Dory are off on a journey of a lifetime. Let’s join them for some aquatic fun!”