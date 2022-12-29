Save an Extra 25% On Sale Merchandise During Final Days of Twice Upon A Year Sale at shopDisney

Say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 with shopDisney! For a limited time guests can save an extra 25% on already discounted merchandise during the Twice Upon A Year sale.

What’s Happening:

Bet you didn’t think shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year Sale

Now through Monday, January 2nd, guests can take an additional 25% off sale merchandise allowing them to save up to 60% off select items!

Shop the sale and fill your digital carts with Disney goodies like toys, collectibles, decor, and clothing then enter the code EXTRA25 at checkout to watch the savings roll in.

And don't forget to take advantage of a special freebie. Use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!

Links to some of our favorite items and as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Toys

Dolls, action figures, and large accessories—like a pirate ship— for imaginative play are perfect for young Disney fans.

Coco Embroidery Kit – $11.98

Ralph Breaks the Internet Mega Figure Play Set – $27.98

Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex Action Figure Set – Star Wars Toybox – $12.98

Mo Morrison Action Figure – Lightyear – $6.98

Shop more Disney Toys.

Family Fashion Faves

Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.

Tiana Varsity Jacket for Adults by Color Me Courtney – The Princess and the Frog – $49.98

Encanto Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids – $24.98

Star Wars PJ PALS for Kids – $14.98

Snow White Button Top for Women – $44.98

Shop more Disney Clothing.

High End Fashion

Treat yourself (or a loved one) to designer Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke.

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $129.98

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $99.98

The Jungle Book Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag – $237.98

Coco Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $237.98

Home Decor

Bring some Disney charm to your kitchen with cute accessories, grow your ornament collection, and bring some comforts to the baby’s room with these home essentials!

Mickey Mouse Small Bowl Set – Disney Homestead Collection – $29.98

Coco Kitchen Set – $26.98

Cinderella Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – $14.98

Disney Classics Blanket Set for Baby – 2-Pc. – $24.98

Shop more Disney Home Essentials.

Plush, Pins, Collectibles

Celebrate your Disney fandom with a variety of fun collectibles including pins, plush, and action figures.

The Rescuers Legacy Sketchbook Pin – 45th Anniversary – Limited Release – $10.98

Chispi Plush – Encanto – 9'' – $9.98

Mickey Mouse Peppermint Bark Cupcake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 14 1/2'' – $19.98

Wong Action Figure – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Marvel Legends – $15.98

Shop more Disney Collectibles.

Barely Necessities Picks

If we had an unlimited Disney budget, you can bet we’d be buying a lot of Disney merchandise! Here are some of our favorite finds on shopDisney that will likely be making their way to us in the near future.

Mickey Mouse Piglet Pink PopGrip by PopSockets – $14.98

Star Wars Life Day Orb Mug – $12.98

Jack Skellington Disney nuiMOs Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $9.98

Mei Panda Plush Slippers for Kids – Turning Red – $9.98

Ursula Fashion Tank Top for Women – The Little Mermaid – $7.98

If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2022 tag!