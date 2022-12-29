Second Teaser for Season 2 of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Released

Another thirty-second teaser has been released ahead of next week’s debut of season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The teaser features both new footage and serves as a sort of re-introduction to each member of the Bad Batch.

We also get our first look at Wanda Sykes ( black-ish ) who makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa.

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. As the Empire grows stronger, the Bad Batch are called in for a mission by fellow clone trooper Rex.

They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 stars Emmy Award nominee Dee Bradley Baker as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Ang as the voice of Omega.

Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart and Emmy Award winner Wanda Sykes makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett and Carrie Beck with Josh Rimes and Alex Spotswood as producers.

Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning January 4th, 2023, with the first two episodes.

Check out the previously released teaser for season 2 of The Bad Batch below:

List of Episodes and Airdates:

Jan. 4 — Episode 201 “Spoils of War” & Episode 202 “Ruins of War”

Jan. 11 — Episode 203 “The Solitary Clone”

Jan. 18 — Episode 204 “Faster”

Jan. 25 — Episode 205 “Entombed”

Feb. 1 — Episode 206 “Tribe”

Feb. 8 — Episode 207 “The Clone Conspiracy” & Episode 208 “Truth and Consequences”

Feb. 15 — Episode 209 “The Crossing”

Feb. 22 — Episode 210 “Retrieval”

March 1 — Episode 211 “Metamorphosis”

March 8 — Episode 212 “The Outpost”

March 15 — Episode 213 “Pabu”

March 22 — Episode 214 “Tipping Point”

March 29 — Episode 215 “The Summit” & Episode 216 “Plan 99″