Pixar Fuzzy Fun Collection Comes to shopDisney

We love it when shopDisney does something a bit different for one of their collections, and their latest Pixar offerings are of the fuzzy variety!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney is bringing the world of Toy Story 3 , Toy Story 4 and Monsters Inc. to fans through a new collection of fuzzy accessories for home and on the go.

, and to fans through a new collection of fuzzy accessories for home and on the go. Instead of focusing on icons like Woody and Buzz, this assortment spotlights characters who aren’t featured as often. We’re talking about Lotso Huggin Bear, Buttercup the Unicorn and Ducky and Bunny.

Of course Monsters Inc. hero Sulley has also popped up and stars on a Spirit Jersey and hoodie. Meanwhile the quartet of Toy Story pals are featured solo on items like zip up hoodies for kids, a cozy blanket, mug with plush wrap, and some fancy headwear.

pals are featured solo on items like zip up hoodies for kids, a cozy blanket, mug with plush wrap, and some fancy headwear. Fans will find the Pixar Fuzzy Fun Collection available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Sulley Spirit Jersey for Adults – Monsters, Inc. – $84.99

''Roooooar! puffy ink text across back

Fuzzy plush midsection and sleeves with Sulley's spots

100% cotton

Sulley Zip Hoodie for Kids – Monsters, Inc. – $46.99

Full zip front

Side pockets

Main body: polyester

Lotso Mug with Plush Wrap – Toy Story 3 – $24.99

Includes hot beverage mug and Lotso plush wrap

Plush wrap features embroidered detailing

Self-stick fabric fastening

Wash thoroughly before first use

Dishwasher and microwave safe

Holds approx. 19 1/2 oz.

Ducky and Bunny Fuzzy Fun Ear Headband for Adults – Toy Story 4 – $29.99

3D fuzzy padded mouse ears

Ducky side features tuft of fluff

Bunny side features signature ears and plush hangtag

Fuzzy green bow

One size fits most adults

Buttercup Throw Pillow – Toy Story 3 – $34.99

Faux sherpa

Embroidered face details

3D ear and Unicorn horn appliqué

Polyester

Approx. 18'' H x 12 1/2'' W

Buttercup Zip Hoodie for Kids – Toy Story 3 – $46.99

Full zip front

Long sleeves

Lined hood

Side pockets

Ribbed cuffs and hem

Main body: polyester fleece

Pixar Fuzzy Fun Bucket Hat for Adults by Spirit Jersey – $44.99

Allover screen print of fuzzy poms inspired by Pixar characters

One size fits most adults

Polyester

22 3/4'' Diameter

Pixar Fuzzy Fun Hooded Pom Blanket – $49.99