Pixar Fuzzy Fun Collection Comes to shopDisney

We love it when shopDisney does something a bit different for one of their collections, and their latest Pixar offerings are of the fuzzy variety!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney is bringing the world of Toy Story 3, Toy Story 4 and Monsters Inc. to fans through a new collection of fuzzy accessories for home and on the go.
- Instead of focusing on icons like Woody and Buzz, this assortment spotlights characters who aren’t featured as often. We’re talking about Lotso Huggin Bear, Buttercup the Unicorn and Ducky and Bunny.
- Of course Monsters Inc. hero Sulley has also popped up and stars on a Spirit Jersey and hoodie. Meanwhile the quartet of Toy Story pals are featured solo on items like zip up hoodies for kids, a cozy blanket, mug with plush wrap, and some fancy headwear.
- Fans will find the Pixar Fuzzy Fun Collection available now on shopDisney. Prices range from $24.99-$84.99.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Sulley Spirit Jersey for Adults – Monsters, Inc. – $84.99
- ''Roooooar! puffy ink text across back
- Fuzzy plush midsection and sleeves with Sulley's spots
- 100% cotton
Sulley Zip Hoodie for Kids – Monsters, Inc. – $46.99
- Full zip front
- Side pockets
- Main body: polyester
Lotso Mug with Plush Wrap – Toy Story 3 – $24.99
- Includes hot beverage mug and Lotso plush wrap
- Plush wrap features embroidered detailing
- Self-stick fabric fastening
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Dishwasher and microwave safe
- Holds approx. 19 1/2 oz.
Ducky and Bunny Fuzzy Fun Ear Headband for Adults – Toy Story 4 – $29.99
- 3D fuzzy padded mouse ears
- Ducky side features tuft of fluff
- Bunny side features signature ears and plush hangtag
- Fuzzy green bow
- One size fits most adults
Buttercup Throw Pillow – Toy Story 3 – $34.99
- Faux sherpa
- Embroidered face details
- 3D ear and Unicorn horn appliqué
- Polyester
- Approx. 18'' H x 12 1/2'' W
Buttercup Zip Hoodie for Kids – Toy Story 3 – $46.99
- Full zip front
- Long sleeves
- Lined hood
- Side pockets
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- Main body: polyester fleece
Pixar Fuzzy Fun Bucket Hat for Adults by Spirit Jersey – $44.99
- Allover screen print of fuzzy poms inspired by Pixar characters
- One size fits most adults
- Polyester
- 22 3/4'' Diameter
Pixar Fuzzy Fun Hooded Pom Blanket – $49.99
- Soft fleece blanket with hood
- Buttercup unicorn horn and ear appliqués on hood
- Two internal patch pockets
- Faux sherpa lining
- Polyester
- Approx. 39 1/3'' H x 72'' W