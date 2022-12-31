Celebrating New Year’s Eve 2023 at Disneyland Paris

The New Year has already come and gone at Disneyland Paris, and Resort President Natacha Rafalski has shared some photos from the New Year’s Eve festivities.

Rafalski was out and about at Disneyland Paris on New Year’s Eve and shared the following on her Instagram:

“Thank you to all of you for joining us at the special 30th Anniversary edition of our Disney New Year’s Eve Party, guests and Cast Members alike had an absolute blast and I loved crossing paths with so many of you. Happy New Year everyone!”

Guests of Disneyland Paris’ New Year’s Eve Party special event got to enjoy the exclusive Ready for the Night Parade. Mickey, Minnie and friends, accompanied by the entire 30th Anniversary troupe, are reunited for an exceptional event, and have invited many Disney and Pixar friends to join them for this exclusive New Year’s Eve Parade!

Over in Discoveryland’s Videopolis Theatre was Mickey’s Fun Disco Party. Mickey and his pals are going to light up the dance floor and you’re invited to celebrate the New Year in the most disco and festive way possible.

And of course, it’s not the New Year without a spectacular fireworks celebration. Disneyland Paris rang in the New Year with an original version of the classic Wishes show, that was specially recreated for this exceptional moment! The night sky will transform in front of your eyes, with a wonderful and festive celebration taking place under the stars, as the clocks start the countdown to midnight!

Happy New Year Disneyland Paris!