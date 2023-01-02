“Captain America: The Ghost Army” Creators Alan Gratz and Brent Schoonover to Hold Virtual Event for Fans

Watermark Books & Café will host the Marvel Mega Fan Virtual Event with Alan Gratz and Brent Schoonover, author and illustrator of Captain America: The Ghost Army.
- Alan Gratz is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of several highly acclaimed books for young readers, including Ground Zero, Allies, Grenade,Refugee, Projekt 1065, Prisoner B-3087 and Code of Honor.
- Brent Schoonover is a Midwestern-born illustrator who works in the fields of comic books and commercial art, having done projects for clients such as Target, Continental Airlines, Mayo Clinic, and the NFL.
- In the field of comics, Brent has worked on several creator-owned projects like “Devil’s Highway” from AWA, as well as on well-known characters such as Batman and Superman at DC Comics, and X-Men, Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, and Black Widow at Marvel Comics.
- Gratz and Schoonover will be joined in conversation by the co-writers of the Captain America comic, “Sentinel of Liberty,” Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing.
- This event will take place virtually on Thursday, January 5th at 7pm CST.
About Captain America: The Ghost Army:
- In this thrilling historical adventure set during World War II, Steve Rogers (AKA Captain America) and his young sidekick, Bucky Barnes, encounter threat like none they've ever seen — a Ghost Army. The dead of this war and wars past are coming back to life, impervious to bullets, flames, or anything else the Allies can throw at them. The armies rise from the ground in the night and seem to disappear without a trace.
- How can Cap and Buck fight something that's already dead? And just what does the mysterious Baron Mordo—sitting in his castle atop nearby Wundagore Mountain—have to do with this?