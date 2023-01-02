LEGO to Honor Disney’s Animation History with Disney100 BrickHeadz Set Coming in February

The Disney100 celebration is officially underway and everyone wants in on the fun, including LEGO! The fan favorite brand is reimagining four Disney characters as part of their BrickHeadz line and we love their choice for this assortment.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company has been going strong for 100 years and in that time they have introduced audiences to thousands of characters in a variety of books, movies, shows, and plays.

But the heart of it all started in animation and naturally, LEGO is spotlighting beloved animated characters who helped shape the company’s history.

Fans will soon be able to bring home a set of four LEGO BrickHeadz Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Steamboat Willie Snow White Tinker Bell



The set comes with a total of 501 pieces and is designed for builders and collectors ages 10 and up. Additionally, the packaging features “Disney100″ branding and prismatic platinum coloring to represent the anniversary.

The BrickHeadz Disney 100th Celebration set will be available starting February 1st on the LEGO website

A link to product listing can be found below.

Disney 100th Celebration 40622 | BrickHeadz | Buy online at the Official LEGO® Shop US – $39.99

Buildable BrickHeadz LEGO figures are ready for display

501-piece kit

Ages 10 and up

Includes step-by-step building instructions and baseplates for display.

Figures all stand over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high

Did You Know:

This set includes some of our favorite Disney characters who were fundamental in moving the Walt Disney Company into the future.

In the listing on the website, LEGO shares why each was selected: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is Disney’s first character Snow White is the star of Disney’s first feature film Tinker Bell – the first Disneyland mascot Mickey Mouse of course because the Disney we know today was “all started with a Mouse!”



While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.