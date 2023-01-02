Lunella Takes on Gravity in New “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Sneak Peek

With just over a month to go before Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur debuts, Disney Channel shared a new sneak peek of the upcoming animated series.
- In the new sneak peek, Lunella Lafayette, also known as Moon Girl, seemingly takes on a villain known as gravity.
- The sneak peek interestingly features the song “Sweatpants” by Childish Gambino, also known as Donal Glover, who obviously has some Marvel ties himself.
- The video is a good indication of what fans can expect to see in the series in terms of the animation, color, humor and soundtrack.
- Watch the new Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur sneak peek below:
About Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:
- Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, based on Marvel's hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.
- Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars:
- Diamond White as Lunella (aka Moon Girl)
- Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur
- Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi
- Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey
- Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria
- Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.
- Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops
- Series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster
- Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's black-ish and mixed-ish, Freeform's grown-ish) and Steve Loter (Kim Possible). Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) and Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) is producer.
- Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres February 10th on Disney Channel and streams shortly thereafter on Disney+.
