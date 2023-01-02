Lunella Takes on Gravity in New “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Sneak Peek

With just over a month to go before Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur debuts, Disney Channel shared a new sneak peek of the upcoming animated series.

In the new sneak peek, Lunella Lafayette, also known as Moon Girl, seemingly takes on a villain known as gravity.

The sneak peek interestingly features the song “Sweatpants” by Childish Gambino, also known as Donal Glover, who obviously has some Marvel ties himself.

The video is a good indication of what fans can expect to see in the series in terms of the animation, color, humor and soundtrack.

Watch the new Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur sneak peek below:

About Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur , based on Marvel's hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars: Diamond White as Lunella (aka Moon Girl) Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr. Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops Series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster

stars: Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions ( ABC black-ish and mixed-ish , Freeform grown-ish ) and Steve Loter ( Kim Possible ). Rodney Clouden ( Futurama ) is supervising producer, Kate Kondell ( The Pirate Fairy ) and Jeffrey M. Howard ( Planes ) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn ( Elena of Avalor ) is producer.

and , ) and Steve Loter ( ). Rodney Clouden ( ) is supervising producer, Kate Kondell ( ) and Jeffrey M. Howard ( ) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn ( ) is producer. Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres February 10th on Disney Channel and streams shortly thereafter on Disney+