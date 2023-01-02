New Wave of Disney Princess Dolls from Mattel Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

If your kids can’t get enough of Disney Princesses, Mattel is here to save the day! The company has just introduced their 2023 lineup of fashion dolls featuring our favorite leading ladies—and a couple of Princes too.

What’s Happening:

A new year means new Disney-themed merchandise and Entertainment Earth has plenty of it, especially if you know a Disney fan who loves dolls.

Mattel has revealed a new wave of poseable fashion dolls dressed in their signature looks from classic Disney movies.

Along with beloved characters like Cinderella , Snow White , Ariel and Belle Merida Tiana Mulan Moana Raya

and Guests will find these Mattel Disney Princess dolls available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

The dolls measure approximately 11 to 13-inches tall and are designed for fans ages 3 and up. Each sells for $10.99 and is expected to ship to fans in February 2023.

Links to individual items can be found below.

Disney Princesses

Even if it doesn’t last forever, many children dream of becoming a Disney Princess and find these incredible ladies to be the perfect role models for showing courage and sharing kindness.

Disney Princess Raya Doll

Disney Princess Tiana Doll

Disney Princes

We love our Disney Princesses, but sometimes it’s fun to let the Princes take the spotlight for a moment or two! Eric and Flynn Rider are here as companion dolls that will give kids even more options for creative play.

Disney Princess Flynn Rider Doll

Disney Princess Prince Eric Doll

