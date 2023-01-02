Mattel’s Disney Princess Playsets and Small Dolls Are Perfect for Imaginative Play

If your kids can’t get enough of Disney Princesses, Mattel is here to save the day! The company has just introduced their 2023 lineup playsets and small dolls inspired by stories like Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen and more.

What’s Happening:

A new year means new Disney-themed merchandise and Entertainment Earth has plenty of it thanks to a new drop of pre-order toys from Mattel!

Young Disney Princesses fans can enjoy hours of imaginative play inspired by characters like Elsa, Rapunzel, Belle and more with playsets to recreate favorite moments and create new adventures.

Guests will find these Mattel Disney Princess offerings at Entertainment Earth

The pre-order toys are expected to ship to fans in February 2023. Links to individual items can be found below.

Storybook Sets

Disney inspired this story packs include unforgettable characters, in a charming small scale! The set comes in a storybook-style package with perforated pieces that kids can pop out to expand the storytelling fun. Fans will love re-creating the story from beginning to end!

Storytime Stackers and Playsets

Castle Stackers are Disney doll houses in charming small scale! These abodes open to reveal multiple play areas, a princess doll, friends, furniture and more. They can even be connected with other Storytime Stackers (each sold separately) to expand the kingdom.

Playset is great for creating new adventures for your favorite Disney Princess. These include articulated sets, friends, accessories and a doll.

Small Dolls

Poseable small dolls feature Disney Princesses in their signature look accompanied by a caring friend. Dolls measure approximately 4 1/5-inches tall. Ages 3 and up.

