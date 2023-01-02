Sneak Peek of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” Season 3 Released – Coming Soon to Disney Channel

Disney Channel has released a sneak peek at the upcoming third season of Secrets of Sulphur Springs.

What’s Happening:

The mystery continues in season three of Secrets of Sulphur Springs , which is coming soon to the Disney Channel.

, which is coming soon to the Disney Channel. “In Season Three, a new ghost will torment The Tremont,” reads the description of the upcoming season.

The third saga also promises more time travel, with Griffin heading to the future and back.

Charles Pratt Jr. serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside creator, writer, and EP Tracey Thomson.

About Secrets of Sulphur Springs: