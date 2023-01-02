Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Charming Gifts from shopDisney

A normal Valentine’s Day celebration can be a bit more magical when you’re sharing Disney with the ones you love! This year treat yourself or your sweetheart to something fun, fuzzy, or luxurious from one of shopDisney’s Valentine’s Day collections.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you’re in the market for Disney gifts this Valentine’s Day, you’ll want to swing by shopDisney to check out their latest seasonal offerings.

Guests will find a delightful selection of funny and thoughtful gifts for fans of all ages that celebrate characters and love stories from Disney and Star Wars movies.

For the couple that loves everything Star Wars, there are matching Spirit Jerseys that say “I Love You” and “I Know;” and for those who love to celebrate with plush characters, there are four new options to show how much you care.

These and many other Valentine’s Day offerings are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Plush

Carl & Ellie Valentine's Day Plush Set – Up – $39.99

Spirit Jerseys

Star Wars ''I Love You'' Spirit Jersey for Adults – $74.99

Star Wars ''I Know'' Spirit Jersey for Adults – $74.99

Home Decor

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Wreath – $59.99

Fashion Accessories

Toy Story Loungefly Mini Backpack – $78.99

Jewelry

The Princess and the Frog ''Love'' Necklace by CRISLU – $150.00