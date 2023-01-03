Chris Ledesma, Longtime “The Simpsons” Music Editor, Passes Away at Age 64

Longtime music editor for The Simpsons, Chris Ledesma, has passed away at the age of 64. The Simpsons announced his passing with a tribute at the end of this past Sunday’s episode.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that The Simpsons’ Chris Ledesma has passed away at the age of 64.
- The title card featured in this week’s episode of The Simpsons read “In loving memory of Chris Ledesma,” and featured an animated version of Ledesma holding a conductor’s baton and sitting on the Simpsons’ couch with Homer, Marge, Lisa, Maggie and Bart. A smiling Ledesma directed Maggie and Bart as they tried out different instruments.
- Ledesma had a long career with The Simpsons, working on every episode from the show's launch in 1989 until his retirement in May 2022.
- In September 2021, Ledesma marked a “significant milestone,” tweeting that he had worked on The Simpsons for half of his life.
- Many of Ledesma’s Simpsons colleagues have taken to Twitter to share their memories and pay respects to their longtime co-worker.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now