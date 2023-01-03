Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Come to shopDisney With Exciting Weekly Pin Releases

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. shopDisney has announced their new Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which will introduce fabulous new releases every week.

What’s Happening:

Calling all pin collectors! shopDisney is encouraging fans to mark their calendars and prepare for some truly Pin-tastic news.

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 7 am PT. The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks Disney Princesses Pixar Marvel Star Wars

Additionally these new weekly drops may include limited edition and limited release pins, blind packs, pin sets, D23-Exclusive pins, and more!

To keep things fun (and collectors on their toes), shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops, they’ll remain a mystery until release time, so guests will have to stay tuned.

The Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

Links to the first week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday Kick Off

shopDisney launches its new weekly Pin Series with an assortment of fun designs from their limited edition and mystery pins selections along with holiday, anniversary, parks and movie pins.

Limited Edition

Captain America Pin – Pin of the Month – Limited Edition

Limited Edition of 1850

Inspired by Marvel's Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Peter Pan 70th Anniversary Slider Pin – Limited Edition

Limited Edition of 4,500

Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Walt Disney's Peter Pan, premiering February 5, 1953

Avatar

Skimwing Pin – Avatar: The Way of Water – Limited Release

Mountain Banshee and Ilu Jumbo Pin – Avatar: The Way of Water – Limited Release

Mystery Pins

Disney it's a small world Disney Character Mystery Pin Set

Each pack contains two randomly selected pins from eight overall designs in the set

Entire Series includes: Cinderella with Jaq and Gus; Alice and White Rabbit; Mowgli and Baloo; Ariel and Flounder; Timon and Pumbaa; Pocahontas and Meeko; Lilo and Stitch; and Hercules

Marvel's Avengers ''Valentines Assemble'' Mystery Pin Set

Each pack contains two randomly selected pins from 11 overall designs in the set

Entire series includes: Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Loki, Doctor Strange, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch with Vision, and Thanos

Holidays and Anniversaries

BB-8 Valentine's Day Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release

Flubber 25th Anniversary Pin – Limited Release

Disney Parks

Disneyland Logo Pin

Walt Disney World Logo Pin

Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!