2023 is officially here, and many like to set new health and wellness goals for the new year. Disney Parks Blog shared how Disney Springs celebrates with Health & Wellness Presented by AdventHealth.

What’s Happening:

Disney Springs is focusing on health and wellness all month long.

Fitness Friday events will be returning this month, and every Friday in January, you can be a part of a yoga class hosted at Fabletics or Lululemon.

AdventHealth will be bringing you 31 days of wellness tips, which can be found on Disney Springs' Instagram

Some of the favorite wellness tips will feature services and treatments around Disney Springs. This will include treating yourself at Sephora, with the Perk Face & Lip Treatments by HydraFacial.

Restore and rejuvenate at The Art of Shaving with a variety of services, including Premium Shave, Premium Haircut, Premium Head Shave, Scalp Therapy Treatment, Express Facials, and more. Stop by L’Occitane en Provence for complimentary mini facials and hand massages.

Visit MAC Cosmetics for a complimentary in-store skin artistry service.

If you're wanting to do some shopping, check out Basin Perfect for feel good essentials.

And if you're looking to add to your workout wardrobe, Disney Springs is home to a variety of athletic wear stores, including Lululemon, Under Armour, Fit2Run, and Fabletics.

Disney Springs is known for delicious foods, and there are plenty of healthier dining options.

Local Green Orlando Food Truck is a great alternative to fast food, featuring delicious American dishes made with nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables.

Jaleo by Jose Andres is serving up a specialty dish for the month; their beet salad with pistachios and yogurt is backed with flavor and nutrients.

There are also many delicious mocktail options, including the Mellow Mule, Peaceful Paloma, or Strawberry Soothe from City Works Eatery & Pour House

