2023 is officially here, and many like to set new health and wellness goals for the new year. Disney Parks Blog shared how Disney Springs celebrates with Health & Wellness Presented by AdventHealth.

  • Disney Springs is focusing on health and wellness all month long.
  • Fitness Friday events will be returning this month, and every Friday in January, you can be a part of a yoga class hosted at Fabletics or Lululemon.
  • AdventHealth will be bringing you 31 days of wellness tips, which can be found on Disney Springs' Instagram page.

  • Some of the favorite wellness tips will feature services and treatments around Disney Springs. This will include treating yourself at Sephora, with the Perk Face & Lip Treatments by HydraFacial.
  • Restore and rejuvenate at The Art of Shaving with a variety of services, including Premium Shave, Premium Haircut, Premium Head Shave, Scalp Therapy Treatment, Express Facials, and more. Stop by L’Occitane en Provence for complimentary mini facials and hand massages.  
  • Visit MAC Cosmetics for a complimentary in-store skin artistry service.
  • If you're wanting to do some shopping, check out Basin Perfect for feel good essentials.

  • And if you're looking to add to your workout wardrobe, Disney Springs is home to a variety of athletic wear stores, including Lululemon, Under Armour, Fit2Run, and Fabletics.
  • Disney Springs is known for delicious foods, and there are plenty of healthier dining options.

  • Local Green Orlando Food Truck is a great alternative to fast food, featuring delicious American dishes made with nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables.
  • Jaleo by Jose Andres is serving up a specialty dish for the month; their beet salad with pistachios and yogurt is backed with flavor and nutrients.
  • There are also many delicious mocktail options, including the Mellow Mule, Peaceful Paloma, or Strawberry Soothe from City Works Eatery & Pour House, Terrralina Nojito from Terralina Crafted Italian, and Strawberry Lemonade from Paddlefish.

