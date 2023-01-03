New She-Hulk-Inspired Member Kit Now Available With Marvel Unlimited Subscription

Marvel has shared a look at the members-only kit chock full of exclusive items for new subscribers to Marvel Unlimited in 2023.
- Marvel’s award-winning digital comics subscription service, is now offering new readers and super-fans the ultimate comics experience: an annual subscription to Marvel Unlimited and a members-only kit chock full of exclusive items including a one-of-a-variant cover, a Hasbro Marvel Legends figure, a Daredevil litho, a Skottie Young-designed pin, and more.
- With code PLUS2023 at checkout, fans can become a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus Member for $69, now through January 10.
- Here’s the full breakdown of what you’ll find in this year’s Annual Plus Member kit:
- Limited Edition Hasbro Marvel Legends Daredevil figure not available anywhere else!
- “A.X.E. Eve of Judgment (2022) #1″ Peach Momoko Variant Comic
- Daredevil litho by Romy Jones
- Captain America: Sam Wilson's Shield Patch
- Classic Daredevil by Skottie Young Pin
- In addition to gaining this She-Hulk-themed kit and instant access to over 30,000 comics, Marvel Unlimited Plus members get extended digital benefits like 10% off Marvel Merchandise and more at ShopDisney.com, plus invites and special access to select Marvel events.
- You can sign up for Marvel Unlimited here.
- Not sure what to do with your Marvel Unlimited Subscription once you have it? Check out our guide to the service.