What to Do With Your New Marvel Unlimited Subscription

by | Dec 27, 2021 1:33 PM Pacific Time

Marvel Unlimited is a digital subscription service that gives fans access to over 28,000 digital comics. To put that in clearer terms: that’s a lot of comics. It’s a great way to introduce yourself to Marvel Comics and read all of the stories you’ve heard so much about. However, it can also be a little overwhelming.

With so many great characters and stories to choose from, it’s easy to get lost in this app and not know where to start. Luckily, Marvel Unlimited offers a lot of tools that will help you find the perfect writer, series and issue to begin your adventure into the Marvel universe.

The first and most obvious tool to utilize on Marvel Unlimited is the headlines. Right as you open the app you’ll be greeted by a selection of big stories featuring some of your favorite characters. Whether it’s the current crossover event happening in Marvel comics, a highlight on a relevant character from the MCU or seasonal favorites, this is a good first spot to look for a good read.

Next, you can always trust the recommendations from Marvel Unlimited. Typically, these fill feature classic series following characters who are either appearing an upcoming MCU project or involved in a major current comic run. There are usually some great suggestions here if you are truly going in with nothing specific you want to read.

Of course, if you want more of whatever character is big in the MCU right now, there is typically a section just for that character. For example, with Hawkeye wrapping up on Disney+ this week, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop have their very own category, consisting of some of their best runs including the Matt Fraction run that largely inspired the series.

For those who aren’t necessarily new to comics but instead are looking to stay current, the ‘New This Week’ option has all of the comics that are just arriving on Marvel Unlimited. Typically, these are comics that were released about a month prior and are just now being added to Marvel Unlimited. It’s a great way to stay current on all the latest happenings around the Marvel Universe.

And then there’s my personal favorite. Event reading guides will point you in the direction of all the biggest Marvel stories. You can find every thing from recent events like “Sinister War” and “Miles Morales: The Clone Saga” to classics like “Civil War” and “Secret Invasion.” If you want to read the stories that are going to become big Marvel movies, this is the way to go.

You can also always find work from your favorite creators. If you want to find comics from your favorite writer or take in some of the breathtaking visuals from your favorite artist, you can find categories like “Marvel’s Stormbreakers” or simply search for them by name.

As for my personal recommendation, I would simply pick a character whose story you want to read and search for them. Marvel Unlimited will give you a collection of their most iconic series and you can choose to start form the beginning or jump into any of the other most memorable stories.

Alternatively, you can choose to go for one of those aforementioned major events. If you don’t see the ones you’re looking for, you can always search for them. More than likely, Marvel Unlimited will have them. And more importantly, they’ll collect the entire event for you, including all of the tie-in issues, to ensure that you don’t miss a thing. And if you’re still unsure of what to read, check out our Make Mine Marvel series for some suggestions.

Marvel Unlimited is a one stop shop for all the Marvel reading you could possibly want. From “Amazing Fantasy” to “Strange Academy” you can find the right story for you. Whether you want to learn more about the lore of your favorite characters or discover some brand new ones, Marvel Unlimited has them all.

You can subscribe to Marvel Unlimited here. For the latest from Marvel Comics, check out the most recent episode of Marvel Time:

 
 
