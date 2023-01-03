Official Trailer Released for Hulu Original Docuseries “How I Caught My Killer”

The official trailer has been released for Hulu's upcoming original docuseries, How I Caught My Killer.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has released the trailer and key art for their upcoming Original docuseries, How I Caught My Killer.
- All nine episodes are set to premiere Thursday, January 12th, only on Hulu.
- You can see the trailer below:
How I Caught My Killer Synopsis:
- How I Caught My Killer is a true-crime docu-series that highlights the real-life stories behind unique homicide cases with in-depth interviews, authentic archival material and cinematic recreations all packaged together into a fresh spin in the genre.
- Whether it’s a fraught letter to a friend, an urgent text message detailing a heated argument, a private diary entry describing a horrifying experience, or an ominous social media post revealing a motive for murder…these victims all leave a case-breaking clue that will one day help to solve their crime.
- Every curated case details a complex portrait of a human being whose life was cut short by a killer that would have escaped justice if it hadn’t been for the victim’s own actions. Ultimately, the twists and turns of the investigations into these victim-solved crimes expose an awful truth in America today: our systemic failures as a nation all too frequently deny many citizens justice.
- Each episode forces us to confront the harsh reality that our system is blind to many underserved and invisible communities that make up a disproportionate percentage of the people who lose their lives to homicide every year.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now