Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Shanghai Disney Resort Starting January 13

What’s Happening:

Get ready to hop into the Year of the Rabbit with a lineup of special celebrations at Shanghai Disney Resort from January 13 to February 10, 2023.

During the month-long festivities, guests are encouraged to bring family, friends and loved ones for a fun and unique Spring Festival vacation.

Not only can guests continue to enjoy the season-long Disney Winter Frostival, but also will experience festive new décor, delightful entertainment, deliciously comforting food, and unique merchandise that all pay tribute to timeless Chinese traditions in signature Disney style.

Guests will also have the chance to be among the first to dine at Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights in Disneytown, scheduled to open mid-January, 2023.

As the annual preparations for the Spring Festival begin, there’s no place more magical than Shanghai Disney Resort for guests to celebrate beloved traditions and create new memories.

Welcome the Year of the Rabbit Together with Judy Hopps:

Known as one of the Chinese zodiac’s most happy-go-lucky animals, the auspicious rabbit brings its fun spirit to every corner of the resort this Spring Festival.

Adorned with special lanterns, décor, and social walls waiting for family guests to take on a rabbit discovery trip.

To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, guests will be treated to a range of opportunities to encounter their favorite bunnies. From Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia , Judy Hopps will join the Spring Festival celebrations.

, Judy Hopps will join the Spring Festival celebrations. As one of the park’s beloved rabbit characters, Judy will receive her very own mosaic amongst the twelve zodiac signs in the Garden of the Twelve Friends.

Echoing the year’s optimism and her “try everything” attitude, the mosaic depicts Judy cheerfully heading to the metropolis of Zootopia by train as the landmark skyline awaits, brimming with adventure.

Judy will also appear in the popular shows returning to Mickey Avenue this year.

Joined by Mickey, Minnie, and their friends for an energetic gathering during the morning Spring Festival Drum Ceremony , Judy will keep guests thumping to the beat of the music as it fills each day with happiness and good fortune.

, Judy will keep guests thumping to the beat of the music as it fills each day with happiness and good fortune. Additionally, guests will be able to catch Judy at selfie spots on Mickey Avenue, complete with a cheerful new overlay for the holidays that will make these photos a one-of-a-kind souvenir for the Year of the Rabbit.

Continuing the annual New Year tradition of wishing cards, guests will have the opportunity to receive a special rabbit-shaped card adorned with pictures of Judy or StellaLou in limited quantities each day, write down their intentions and wishes and hang them in the Garden of the Twelve Friends.

Start the New Year with a Cheerful Gathering at Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights:

No Spring Festival is complete without a feast with family, and this Spring Festival, Shanghai Disney Resort offers guests an exciting new dining experience.

Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights, the first Disney-themed restaurant in Disneytown, is scheduled to open mid-January, 2023.

Sure to charm its way onto every food lover’s list this winter with its cozy dining environment and rich storytelling, Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights will be serving up seasonally inspired Western cuisine with Asian touches.

Stepping into this bistro, guests will be wowed by the creativity embedded in each and every design element, as the story of friendship and togetherness is told through thoughtfully chosen details.

Donald, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy, Chip & Dale and Donald’s nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie are depicted throughout the bistro, from the ceiling murals to the oval framed stained glass artworks on the walls, offering guests the ideal photo opportunity.

With an open kitchen including an impressive brick pizza oven and full bar, guests can witness how chefs create Disney magic in every sizzling hot pizza and freshly made drink.

Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights will bring authentic Disney flavors to more guests through a wide range of delicacies.

Diners can enjoy delicious pizzas and steaks, and indulge in over-the-top shakes, sundaes and other delightful desserts. Sample seasonal delights like Warm Apple Cider and Chocolate Eggnog, are sure to delight family members of all ages.

Guests should not miss out on the fun of the unique souvenir cutlery, only available at Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights.

Revel in Exciting Entertainment Offerings this Spring Festival:

Extraordinary entertainment and live shows highlighting rabbit elements will bring the magic of togetherness to every bunny this season.

In keeping with the Spring Festival tradition of wearing new clothes for the holidays, Mickey and Friends and Duffy and Friends will don fresh Spring Festival looks with stylish rabbit motifs.

Guests will be able to take a picture with these Disney fashionistas at designated selfie spots and catch sight of these new outfits again during the Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade.

More lively entertainment offerings with rabbit themes are waiting for guests to discover in-park. Families looking for a great show can cap off their evening together by watching the nightly display celebrating the theme of “Our Families.”

A special show will begin on January 21, and continue through to the Lantern Festival on February 5, featuring a special firework design that will write the Chinese character for “Rabbit” in the night sky.

Guests with family planning a joyous reunion can look forward to the return of a series of Spring Festival offerings as the Lion Dance makes its way back to Shanghai Disney Resort.

From January 23 through February 5, this traditional upbeat performance will take place throughout the day in the Gardens of Imagination and Disneytown, bringing good fortune to all guests who set eyes on the lucky lion.

Grab a Bite of the New Year with Rabbit-themed Food and Merchandise:

For a whimsical take on the Year of the Rabbit that guests can take home, the park offers rabbit-themed food and beverage offerings like the Disney StellaLou Train Popcorn Bucket or a rabbit-shaped Donald Tumbler.

Plus, the Spring Festival is never complete without a warm family gathering. Guests can create precious family moments over a Spring Festival Afternoon Tea for Two at Mickey & Pals Market Café, or even a sweet red velvet chocolate churro as a mid-afternoon snack. Every Spring Festival reunion deserves a celebratory banquet meal, and the Royal Banquet Hall Spring Festival Family Feast Set provides guests with a generous selection of indulgent delicacies.

The resort’s hotels are also joining in on the celebrations, with both Lumiere’s Kitchen at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Sunnyside Café at Toy Story Hotel, presenting a Spring Festival Buffet.

Spring Festival is a time of gifting too, especially to those born under the sign of the coming year.

Guests can pick up the Chip ‘n’ Dale hair accessory and Minnie headband, or Spring Festival lucky pins or Duffy and Friends sachet set with New Year blessings written on them to pair with a fashionable look for the New Year.

For gifts that promise a burst of happiness, a plush set featuring Mickey and Friends dressed in the cute Spring Festival outfits or Duffy and Friends in their festive looks are sure to be a hit.

Other gifting options include a range of cute cross body bags, sweaters, and outerwear. Guests can grab a StellaLou cross body bag or Spring Festival Mickey knitted cross body bag to carry all their red envelopes, or stay cozy for the rest of the winter in cuddly and fuzzy StellaLou outwear or LinaBell sweater.

Guests can also pick the Spring Festival lucky bags packed full of popular merchandise to bring more happiness home. Fans of Zootopia will be able to pick up a newly-designed Judy Hopps plush and keychain featuring Judy wearing her signature look paired with a warm and festive red scarf.

Select items from the Spring Festival Duffy and Friends Collection will be available in-park through the Special Merchandise Exclusive Draw and on the Shanghai Disneyland Official Flagship Store on Tmall.

Transform a Visit into a Warm and Fuzzy Family Vacation with a Traditional Spring Market in Disneytown, Fun Hotel Staycations and Special Ticket Offers:

The fun of the season continues over in Disneytown with a Spring Festival Carnival on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, during which guests can experience craft stations and feast on mouthwatering snacks.

Traditional offerings will take on a Spring Festival vibe with performances by Disney dancers and the Magic Glee Club sharing blessings and wishes of good fortune to guests for the coming year.

Over at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, the rooms will be decorated with the Winter Frostival theme and guests will be provided with limited-time, in-room amenities to add an extra touch of winter magic to their stay. To add on the holiday spirit, Spring Festival themed activities will also be held to provide guests with more festive fun.

To help guests enjoy the best of the holidays together with family, Shanghai Disney Resort is offering several special ticket offers:

A new Spring Festival Coupon Package is available for guests to enjoy even more discounts at Shanghai Disney Resort this holiday season. The online coupon package includes six different coupons in total, offering guests special discounts for purchases of Early Bird Combos, Food and Beverage Product and ‘ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration’ Imagination Terrace. The Spring Festival Coupon Package is available first come, first served free of charge through the Shanghai Disney Resort Official App or Shanghai Disney Resort Official WeChat Account from January 17 through February 14, 2023 and are valid for 15 days from 00:00 on the date the coupon was received.

One-Day Dated Ticket with free RMB 100 Food & Beverage Coupon gives guests looking for an in-park, Spring Festival family feast an opportunity to save with one standard ticket and one RMB 100 Food & Beverage Coupon for designated quick service restaurants, selected kiosks and selected outdoor vending carts in Shanghai Disneyland, available for purchase from today through February 13, 2023.

Guests looking forward to a holistic Spring Festival family vacation will find an ideal choice in the Spring Festival One-Day Ticket Bundle. This package includes two standard tickets and one child ticket, three RMB 100 Food & Beverage Coupons, three Disney Premier Access Family Set to six attractions, and one Disney Photopass One Day Pass. Guests will be able to purchase this package from January 13 through February 4, 2023.