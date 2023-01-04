City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs Celebrates Dry January with Non-Alcoholic Beers, New Mocktail

City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs is celebrating Dry January with some new non-alcoholic beers and a limited-time mocktail.

Those who are committed to a spirit-free January can enjoy: Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn — A classic craft Golden Ale style that offers a subtle aroma with floral and earthy notes



Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA — Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, this IPA’s approachable bitterness balances the specialty malt body

Cucumber Cure — Seedlip Garden 108, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice, Cucumber Slices, Mint Leaves, Ginger Beer