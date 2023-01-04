City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs Celebrates Dry January with Non-Alcoholic Beers, New Mocktail

City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs is celebrating Dry January with some new non-alcoholic beers and a limited-time mocktail.

  • This Dry January, two new Athletic Brewing non-alcoholic beers and a limited-time mocktail are hitting the menu at City Works Eatery & Pour House located in Disney Springs.
  • Those who are committed to a spirit-free January can enjoy:
    • Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn — A classic craft Golden Ale style that offers a subtle aroma with floral and earthy notes

  • Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA — Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, this IPA’s approachable bitterness balances the specialty malt body

  • Cucumber Cure — Seedlip Garden 108, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice, Cucumber Slices, Mint Leaves, Ginger Beer
  • Like with any commitment, it gets harder by the day to maintain, which is why City Works has put together the ultimate playlist for those who have a sober January ahead.
  • City Works Eatery & Pour House is located on Disney Springs’ West Side, near the Cirque du Soleil theater.