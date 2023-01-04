Inside Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights Opening This Month at Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort has given us a sneak peek inside the new Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights restaurant opening in Disneytown later this month, along with a look at some of the delicious items that will be available.

Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights, the first Disney-themed restaurant in Disneytown, is scheduled to open mid-January 2023.

Sure to charm its way onto every food lover’s list this winter with its cozy dining environment and rich storytelling, Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights will be serving up seasonally inspired Western cuisine with Asian touches.

Stepping into this bistro, guests will be wowed by the creativity embedded in each and every design element, as the story of friendship and togetherness is told through thoughtfully chosen details.

Donald, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy, Chip & Dale and Donald’s nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie are depicted throughout the bistro, from the ceiling murals to the oval framed stained glass artworks on the walls, offering guests the ideal photo opportunity.

With an open kitchen including an impressive brick pizza oven and full bar, guests can witness how chefs create Disney magic in every sizzling hot pizza and freshly made drink.

Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights will bring authentic Disney flavors to more guests through a wide range of delicacies. Diners can enjoy delicious pizzas and steaks, and indulge in over-the-top shakes, sundaes and other delightful desserts.

Sample seasonal delights like Warm Apple Cider and Chocolate Eggnog, are sure to delight family members of all ages. Guests should not miss out on the fun of the unique souvenir cutlery, only available at Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights.