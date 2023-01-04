New Popcorn Bucket And Other Offers Coming to Disneyland Magic Key Holders

Disneyland Magic Key Holders can soon enjoy a number of special opportunities and benefits, including new photopass magic shots, the first-ever exclusive Pandora charm, and a new popcorn bucket complete with a special offers on refills!

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Magic Key holders can soon get their hands on a new, exclusive, popcorn bucket to kick off Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder at the Disneyland Resort

The new popcorn bucket, which will be available starting on January 9th, is just one of a few new offers and benefits coming to Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders in the coming days. Magic Key holders can also get their hands on a special Magic Key Pandora charm and some special Magic Key Photopass opportunities.

The news was shared on the Disneyland Magic Key Instagram

Worth Noting:

These offers are available only to Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders. To participate, The Disneyland Magic Key Holder must present their valid Magic Key pass upon purchase or redemption, and they are only available while supplies last.

The popcorn refill only applies to Magic Key refillable buckets purchased and refilled from January 9th, 2023, and before February 12th, 2023.