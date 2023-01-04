New Popcorn Bucket And Other Offers Coming to Disneyland Magic Key Holders

Disneyland Magic Key Holders can soon enjoy a number of special opportunities and benefits, including new photopass magic shots, the first-ever exclusive Pandora charm, and a new popcorn bucket complete with a special offers on refills!
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Magic Key holders can soon get their hands on a new, exclusive, popcorn bucket to kick off Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder at the Disneyland Resort.
- The new popcorn bucket, which will be available starting on January 9th, is just one of a few new offers and benefits coming to Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders in the coming days. Magic Key holders can also get their hands on a special Magic Key Pandora charm and some special Magic Key Photopass opportunities.
- The news was shared on the Disneyland Magic Key Instagram with a caption that included the details, reading: “Magic Key holders, give your January some and kick off 2023 with limited-time offerings developed just for you. Enjoy a special Disney100 popcorn bucket (with $1.50 refills through February 12!), our first-ever Magic Key Pandora charm, new menu items coming to the Magic Key terrace, Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots, and more! These offers start January 9th 2023, for a limited time and while supplies last, so keep an eye out for more details.”
Worth Noting:
- These offers are available only to Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders. To participate, The Disneyland Magic Key Holder must present their valid Magic Key pass upon purchase or redemption, and they are only available while supplies last.
- The popcorn refill only applies to Magic Key refillable buckets purchased and refilled from January 9th, 2023, and before February 12th, 2023.
