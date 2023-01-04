Topps Star Wars: Card Trader App to Host Watch Party for Premiere Episodes of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Season 2

Today, Topps announced new content and an in-app watch party for the Star Wars: Card Trader app in honor of the premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 on Disney+.

Chrome versions of collectible cards with special visual effects will be available to users who open Watch Party Packs.

The watch party takes place on January 4th at 8 p.m. ET, at which time the Star Wars: Card Trader community will be invited to come together to watch both episodes of the premiere, discuss it in-app and collect cards from the episodes as they all watch together.

These free cards will remain available for 72 hours to allow any users who could not attend the Watch Party a chance to get in on the action.

This event follows the success of the Season 1 Premiere Watch Party, which saw more than 40,000 users collecting.

More on Star Wars: The Bad Batch: