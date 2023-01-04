Topps Star Wars: Card Trader App to Host Watch Party for Premiere Episodes of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Season 2

Today, Topps announced new content and an in-app watch party for the Star Wars: Card Trader app in honor of the premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 on Disney+.
- Chrome versions of collectible cards with special visual effects will be available to users who open Watch Party Packs.
- The watch party takes place on January 4th at 8 p.m. ET, at which time the Star Wars: Card Trader community will be invited to come together to watch both episodes of the premiere, discuss it in-app and collect cards from the episodes as they all watch together.
- These free cards will remain available for 72 hours to allow any users who could not attend the Watch Party a chance to get in on the action.
- This event follows the success of the Season 1 Premiere Watch Party, which saw more than 40,000 users collecting.
More on Star Wars: The Bad Batch:
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 stars Emmy Award nominee Dee Bradley Baker as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Ang as the voice of Omega.
- Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart and Emmy Award winner Wanda Sykes makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa.
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett and Carrie Beck with Josh Rimes and Alex Spotswood as producers.
- Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor.
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning January 4th, 2023, with the first two episodes.
- Check out Mike’s recap and review of the first two episodes of the new season.