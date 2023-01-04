“Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece” Temporarily Closed Due to Storm Damage

The newest exhibit at the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece, will be closed temporarily to make building repairs caused by a recent storm.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece will be closed from Thursday, January 5 through Wednesday, February 1, 2023 to make building repairs necessitated by the recent storm.
- The exhibition will reopen on Thursday, February 2 and remain open through Sunday, March 5, 2023.
- The Walt Disney Family Museum remains open Thursdays through Sundays at normal operating hours.
- Chris Miller: Kaleidoscope and Spirit of the Season: A Community Art Exhibition also remain open and free to view through March 19, 2023.
- If you purchased exhibition admission tickets for a date that falls during the temporary closure period, please contact [email protected] to request an exchange for an alternate date or a refund.
- Back in July, our own Alex got to tour the new exhibit honoring The Jungle Book.