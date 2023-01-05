Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Vibrant 2023 Event Lineup

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced their exciting lineup of events for 2023, offering guests never-ending fun and entertainment options including one-of-a-kind seasonal festivities, a world-class lineup of concerts and events included with park admission and thrilling attractions such as the award-winning Iron Gwazi and the new Serengeti Flyer, opening in Spring 2023.
Joining the event lineup announcement is the launch of the buy-one-get-one offer on the 2023 Fun Card. For a limited time, guests who take advantage of this offer pay for a Busch Gardens Fun Card and get an Adventure Island Fun Card for free. With guaranteed admission and an entire year of attractions and exciting events, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the absolute best place to visit time and time again throughout 2023.
All events and concerts are included with daily park admission, Annual Pass or Fun Cards, unless otherwise noted.
Mardi Gras:
- January 14th – March 5th (select dates)
- Inspired by the vibrant colors and delectable flavors of New Orleans’ biggest celebration, Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will transport guests to a festive realm of bayou-inspired fanfare featuring Cajun inspired culinary delights, a lively parade with new festive characters, multicolored beads, an authentic brass band playing live and spirited entertainment offerings for the entire family.
Real Music Series:
- January 17th – February 26th (weekly; Tuesdays-Sundays)
- Busch Gardens’ longest running concert series returns with All-New acts! The Stanleyville Theater will host fantastic live performances including artistic renditions of some of the best-known classic rock, rhythm & blues, and pop bands.
- Here’s the event line-up:
- Jan. 16 – 22 – The Kings of Queen
- Jan. 24 – 29 – Face 2 Face, Elton & Billy
- Jan. 31 – Feb. 5 – Foreigners Journey
- Feb. 7 – 12 – Steve Michaels as Elvis
- Feb. 14 – 19 – Direct from Sweden the Music of ABBA
- Feb. 21 – 26 – The Purple Xperience
Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends:
- January 27th – February 12th; April 28th – May 21st (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays)
- Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends at Busch Gardens is the place for kids and parents to join in on the fun. Now including Fridays, families have an additional option to meet and greet their favorite furry friends at the Sesame Street Safari of Fun area for storytime, interactive dance parties, arts & crafts and much more.
- New limited-time festivities happen each weekend of the event.
Food & Wine Festival:
- March 10th – May 21st (select dates)
- Each weekend from March 10th through May 21st, the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival offers delectable dishes to pair with wines, craft brews and cocktails. While indulging in the event’s vibrant culinary delights, guests will also enjoy some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.
- The lineup for 2023 includes:
- March 11 – Kansas
- March 12 – Maddie & Tea
- March 18 – SWV
- March 19 – Dustin Lynch
- March 25 – Rodney Atkins
- March 26 – Flo Rida
- April 2 – MacKenzie Porter
- April 8 – +Live+
- April 9 – The Fab Four (Beatles Tribute Band)
- April 15 – 38 Special
- April 29 – Hoobastank
- Musical performances on April 1, 16, 22-23 and 30 will be announced soon.
Cinco de Mayo:
- May 5th – 7th (Friday – Sunday)
- Guests can enjoy tasty Mexican cuisine, authentic music and festive entertainment while celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Busch Gardens.
Viva la Música:
- May 5th – 21st (Friday, May 5th; Saturdays and Sundays)
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay hosts a celebration of Hispanic music, food and culture from May 5th – 21st.
- Every Saturday and Sunday, plus Cinco de Mayo, guests can dance to live musical performances from award-winning Latin artists, authentic cuisine and more.
- The lineup for 2023 includes:
- May 5 – Ultimate Selena Experience: The Como La Flor Band
- May 7 – El Gran Combo
- Musical performances on May 6, 13-14 and 20-21 will be announced soon.
Summer Nights:
- May 26th – August 6th (daily)
- The thrills continue after dark at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay where summery fun mixes with Florida’s top thrilling attractions and a festive ambiance. The vibrancy of Summer Nights is powered by electrifying entertainment including new shows, an updated ice-skating show and more, available throughout the park from opening and extended way past sunset. Fireworks will be available on select nights.
4th of July Celebration:
- June 30th – July 4th (Friday – Tuesday)
- Celebrate the Independence of the United States at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The event features a synchronized fireworks spectacular set to an emotive soundtrack, entertainment and more.
Bier Fest:
- July 21st – September 4th (Friday – Sunday plus Labor Day)
- Bier Fest offers the ultimate jaw-dropping combo, a delectable blend of food and favorite craft beers from around the world as well as local favorites.
- Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 28th through September 4th, and Labor Day.
Howl-O-Scream:
- September 8th – October 31st (select nights)
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is transformed into a nightmare of inescapable fear for Howl-O-Scream 2023. Spine-chilling scares and haunted houses, devious creatures lurking in every dark corner and pulse-pounding rides in the absence of daylight returns on select nights from September 8th through October 31st.
- Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event.
Spooktacular:
- September 8th – October 31st (Fridays – Sundays plus October 30-31)
- At Busch Gardens Spooktacular, guests will step into a whimsical world of enchantment full of not-so-spooky Halloween fun. This family-friendly event features a costume parade, story time and trick-or-treating.
Christmas Town:
- November 13th, 2023 – January 7th, 2024 (daily)
- A celebration of Yuletide traditions, Christmas Town is the holiday winter wonderland for guests to enjoy millions of lights, heart-warming treats, festive entertainment and the perfect set for a family photo.