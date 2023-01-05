Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Vibrant 2023 Event Lineup

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced their exciting lineup of events for 2023, offering guests never-ending fun and entertainment options including one-of-a-kind seasonal festivities, a world-class lineup of concerts and events included with park admission and thrilling attractions such as the award-winning Iron Gwazi and the new Serengeti Flyer, opening in Spring 2023.

Joining the event lineup announcement is the launch of the buy-one-get-one offer on the 2023 Fun Card. For a limited time, guests who take advantage of this offer pay for a Busch Gardens Fun Card and get an Adventure Island Fun Card for free. With guaranteed admission and an entire year of attractions and exciting events, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the absolute best place to visit time and time again throughout 2023.

All events and concerts are included with daily park admission, Annual Pass or Fun Cards, unless otherwise noted.

Mardi Gras:

January 14th – March 5th (select dates)

Inspired by the vibrant colors and delectable flavors of New Orleans’ biggest celebration, Mardi Gras

Real Music Series:

January 17th – February 26th (weekly; Tuesdays-Sundays)

Busch Gardens’ longest running concert series returns with All-New acts! The Stanleyville Theater will host fantastic live performances including artistic renditions of some of the best-known classic rock, rhythm & blues, and pop bands.

Here’s the event line-up: Jan. 16 – 22 – The Kings of Queen Jan. 24 – 29 – Face 2 Face, Elton & Billy Jan. 31 – Feb. 5 – Foreigners Journey Feb. 7 – 12 – Steve Michaels as Elvis Feb. 14 – 19 – Direct from Sweden the Music of ABBA Feb. 21 – 26 – The Purple Xperience



Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends:

January 27th – February 12th; April 28th – May 21st (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays)

Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends

New limited-time festivities happen each weekend of the event.

Food & Wine Festival:

March 10th – May 21st (select dates)

Each weekend from March 10th through May 21st, the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival

The lineup for 2023 includes: March 11 – Kansas March 12 – Maddie & Tea March 18 – SWV March 19 – Dustin Lynch March 25 – Rodney Atkins March 26 – Flo Rida April 2 – MacKenzie Porter April 8 – +Live+ April 9 – The Fab Four (Beatles Tribute Band) April 15 – 38 Special April 29 – Hoobastank

Musical performances on April 1, 16, 22-23 and 30 will be announced soon.

Cinco de Mayo:

May 5th – 7th (Friday – Sunday)

Guests can enjoy tasty Mexican cuisine, authentic music and festive entertainment while celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Busch Gardens.

Viva la Música:

May 5th – 21st (Friday, May 5th; Saturdays and Sundays)

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay hosts a celebration of Hispanic music, food and culture from May 5th – 21st.

Every Saturday and Sunday, plus Cinco de Mayo, guests can dance to live musical performances from award-winning Latin artists, authentic cuisine and more.

The lineup for 2023 includes: May 5 – Ultimate Selena Experience: The Como La Flor Band May 7 – El Gran Combo

Musical performances on May 6, 13-14 and 20-21 will be announced soon.

Summer Nights:

May 26th – August 6th (daily)

The thrills continue after dark at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay where summery fun mixes with Florida’s top thrilling attractions and a festive ambiance. The vibrancy of Summer Nights is powered by electrifying entertainment including new shows, an updated ice-skating show and more, available throughout the park from opening and extended way past sunset. Fireworks will be available on select nights.

4th of July Celebration:

June 30th – July 4th (Friday – Tuesday)

Celebrate the Independence of the United States at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The event features a synchronized fireworks spectacular set to an emotive soundtrack, entertainment and more.

Bier Fest:

July 21st – September 4th (Friday – Sunday plus Labor Day)

Bier Fest offers the ultimate jaw-dropping combo, a delectable blend of food and favorite craft beers from around the world as well as local favorites.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 28th through September 4th, and Labor Day.

Howl-O-Scream:

September 8th – October 31st (select nights)

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is transformed into a nightmare of inescapable fear for Howl-O-Scream 2023. Spine-chilling scares and haunted houses, devious creatures lurking in every dark corner and pulse-pounding rides in the absence of daylight returns on select nights from September 8th through October 31st.

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event.

Spooktacular:

September 8th – October 31st (Fridays – Sundays plus October 30-31)

At Busch Gardens Spooktacular, guests will step into a whimsical world of enchantment full of not-so-spooky Halloween fun. This family-friendly event features a costume parade, story time and trick-or-treating.

Christmas Town: