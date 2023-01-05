Lisa Ann Walter Paid Tribute to Her Character from “The Parent Trap” in “Abbott Elementary”

Lisa Ann Walter paid tribute to her character in 1998’s The Parent Trap in a recent episode of ABC’s Abbott Elementary, according to Entertainment Weekly.
What’s Happening:
- In episode 204, "Principal's Office," Janine (Quinta Brunson) visits Walter's Melissa Schemmenti at home when Melissa offers to teach her to cook. In her more casual clothes at home, Melissa is sporting a denim over-shirt.
- The look blew up the internet with many fans noting the shirt's similarity to Walter's costume as Chessy in The Parent Trap.
- Walter tells EW that wasn't just coincidence, but instead a purposeful Easter egg that she asked the wardrobe department to include. "I wanted to dress a little bit differently at home," she says. "They said, 'Well, what do you want?' And I went, 'I'm in my kitchen. We're standing over food. Let me throw a little Easter egg for the Chessy fans because they're so vocal and I love them and they all dress like the character. So, let me do this."
- There was only one hiccup — costume designer Susan Michalek had never seen The Parent Trap. "I showed her the iconic picture of that scene — that everybody dresses as when they send me pictures of themselves dressed like the character. I said, 'You don't have to do the chinos, but let's do the shirt.' And I didn't think people were necessarily going to get it. I thought it was going to be just for me. Or a couple of people get it because they're really into it, but everybody got it and went nuts with it. It was really fun."
- For more on Walter’s role in Abbott Elementary, check out the full Entertainment Weekly interview.