There's so much happening behind the scenes for Shanghai Disney Resort’s Winter Cavalcade. Disney Parks Blog gave us a look at what goes into it.

What's Happening:

Cast members are working hard at Shanghai Disney Resort for the incredible new Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade.

Below is a video of the incredible team that makes it possible.

What They're Saying:

“The team has been working on this cavalcade for quite some time,” said Steve Brown, Vice President of Entertainment at Shanghai Disney Resort. “It was designed and created by our talented local team at Shanghai Disney Resort in collaboration with our international teams in world-class Disney live entertainment.”