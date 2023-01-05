The Edison’s January Mixology Series Based Around Angel’s Envy

The Edison at Disney Springs is celebrating the new year with the shimmering gold of the whiskeys of Angel’s Envy. The event will take place on January 5, 12, and 18.

What’s Happening:

The Edison at Disney Springs invites guests to start the new year with shimmering gold in the whiskeys of Angel’s Envy, as The Edison hosts its next installment of the Mixology Series. Savor The Edison’s exquisite cocktails and decadent bites prepared specifically for guests.

These samplings will take place on January 5, 12 and 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Edison’s Lake Side Patio.

Tickets

Choose to come one week or for the entire series.

Ages 21 and older only.

See cocktails guests can look forward to below, served alongside a bespoke menu of bites by Chef Dee.

Thursday, January 5 – Angel's Envy Bourbon

"Angel's Share" – Angel's Envy Bourbon, Angostura, orgeat, lemon, Madagascar vanilla

"Brooklyn" – Angel's Envy Bourbon, Carpano Antica vermouth, Ramazzotti amaro, Luxarado liqueur, orange bitters, Angostura

Thursday, January 12 – Angel's Envy Rye

"Irish American" – Angel's Envy Rye, cinnamon syrup, cinnamon infused heavy cream, Americano coffee, cocoa powder, fresh grated cinnamon

"Golden Rye" – Angel's Envy Rye, Luxardo Cherry Liqueur, Crème de Menthe

Wednesday, January 18 – Angel's Envy Cask Strength

"Hot 'n Heavy" – Angel's Envy Cask Strength, Ancho Reyes chile liqueur, locally sourced honey, chocolate bitters, Crème de cacao

"Angel's Tears" – Angel's Envy Cask Strength, Caol Ila Scotch, Lillet Rosè