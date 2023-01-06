ABC Developing Workplace Comedy “Boss” from Claudia Lonow

ABC is reportedly developing Boss, a new single-camera workplace comedy from How To Live With Your Parents (For The Rest Of Your Life) creator Claudia Lonow, according to Deadline.
- Boss is described as a “multi-generational, adult, ensemble, office comedy about two women, frenemies and competitors with little in common, who wind up hiring each other’s equally opposite daughters as their assistants.”
- Lonow is the writer and executive producer of the new series, which comes from ABC Signature.
- Lonow previously created How To Live With Your Parents (For The Rest Of Your Life) which aired for one season on ABC and was inspired by her own life.
- The series followed Lonow as she moved back in her her parents after a divorce.
- She also created Accidentally On Purpose for CBS, Rude Awakening for Showtime and Good Girls Don’t for Oxygen.
- Most recently, she served as co-executive producer on NBC’s I Feel Bad and consulting producer on Crowded.