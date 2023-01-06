ABC Developing Workplace Comedy “Boss” from Claudia Lonow

ABC is reportedly developing Boss, a new single-camera workplace comedy from How To Live With Your Parents (For The Rest Of Your Life) creator Claudia Lonow, according to Deadline.

is described as a “multi-generational, adult, ensemble, office comedy about two women, frenemies and competitors with little in common, who wind up hiring each other’s equally opposite daughters as their assistants.” Lonow is the writer and executive producer of the new series, which comes from ABC Signature.

which aired for one season on ABC and was inspired by her own life. The series followed Lonow as she moved back in her her parents after a divorce.

for CBS, for Showtime and for Oxygen. Most recently, she served as co-executive producer on NBC’s I Feel Bad and consulting producer on Crowded.