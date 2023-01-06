Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Wants Legislation to Put the State in Control of Reedy Creek Improvement District

The Orlando Sentinel has provided an update on the status of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has stated that he wants Florida lawmakers to put the state in control of Reedy Creek.

What’s Happening:

A notice published on Osceola County’s website

A bill has yet to be filed in the Legislature.

“The corporate kingdom has come to an end,” said Taryn Fenske, a DeSantis spokeswoman. “Under the proposed legislation, Disney will no longer control its own government, will live under the same laws as everyone else, will be responsible for their outstanding debts, and will pay their fair share of taxes.”

Reedy Creek is overseen by a five-member Board of Supervisors. As the primary landowner, Disney gets to select who sits on the board, allowing it to self-govern its Central Florida resort properties.

This follows a report last month

In April 2022, the Florida legislature voted to dissolve

DeSantis then said he wanted to put state appointees on the board while ensuring that Disney would continue to pay the taxes needed to maintain services for its theme park and resort properties.

Tax officials and lawmakers have warned that dissolving Disney’s private government threatens to shift an enormous financial burden to taxpayers and potentially transfer a $1 billion debt load to the state, but this new plan from DeSantis could shift that debt to Disney.

About the Reedy Creek Improvement District: