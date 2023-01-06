Brian Henson’s “Puppet Up! – Uncensored” To Hold Performances on Jim Henson Company Lot

Brian Henson’s alternative puppet show, Puppet Up! – Uncensored, is set to return for six performances of outrageous puppet performances on the Jim Henson Company’s Hollywood lot.
- Henson Alternative’s Puppet Up! – Uncensored returns for an outrageous holiday weekend for six performances only of adult comedy, puppet mayhem, and new surprises on The Jim Henson Company’s historic lot in Hollywood next month.
- Created by award-winning director, producer, Brian Henson (The Happytime Murders, Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island), and actor, director, and improv expert Patrick Bristow (Ellen, Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Puppet Up! – Uncensored is never the same show twice, effortlessly blending increasingly unhinged feats of improv comedy with the unparalleled skill and originality of Henson puppeteers.
- Based on suggestions from the audience, the puppet anarchy – starring the unforgettable Miskreant puppets – is two shows in one: the improvised puppet action projected live on screens above the stage, and the puppeteers racing around below in full view of the audience to bring it all to life. These five performances will also feature NEW interpretations of classic sketches originally created by Jim Henson that will be making their Puppet Up! – Uncensored debut.
- The performances allow theatergoers to surprise the comedy fans, movie buffs, Henson aficionados, and anyone else who loves to discover the best experiences in LA with a gift they will never forget – a night of puppet comedy with Puppet Up! – Uncensored! See you at the show!
- Puppet Up! – Uncensored is not recommended for ages 16 and under.
- General Admission tickets can be purchased by visiting PuppetUp.Tix.Com. Tickets are $60.00 and will be available for pick up at will call, with shows taking place February 17th – 20th, 2023.
- A limited amount of parking is available for $15.00 (advance purchase only) and a full cash bar will be available starting an hour before the show.
- Puppet Up! – Uncensored is following all local health and safety protocols. Vaccination is appreciated but guests will not have to provide proof of vaccination. Face masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.