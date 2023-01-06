She-Hulk Takes on a New Enemy in Her Upcoming 175th Issue

Acclaimed author Rainbow Rowell’s “She-Hulk” run has been packed with non-stop excitement, and this April, the acclaimed author will take things to the next level for the character’s 175th issue.
- In the pages of her latest solo series, Jennifer Walters has reopened her law practice, took on some of her most intense cases yet, defeated a duo of new villains, and even found time for a new romance! But this April in “She-Hulk #12,” She-Hulk’s promising new super hero journey will be threatened by a dangerous new archnemesis known as The Scoundrel.
- Just in time for her 175th solo issue, She-Hulk will meet her match in a wild showdown that will have all her fans talking!
- The double-sized issue will reunite Rowell with artist Andrés Genolet, who she previously created comic book magic with in the latest run of Runaways.
- The landmark issue will also feature a host of all-star talent coming on board to celebrate the icon in a series of bonus stories!
- Check out Jen Bartel’s latest gorgeous cover below and be there when the 175th issue of “She-Hulk” smashes onto stands this April!
What they’re saying:
- Writer Rainbow Rowell: “Every issue that I get to write She-Hulk is a delight — but I'm especially honored to escort her to her 175th issue. One of things we've focused on is building up Jen's narrative support structure… Giving her friends, colleagues, a love interest and her very own antagonists. The Scoundrel is an adversary tailor-made for Jennifer Walters. A lot of things come easily for Jen. Nothing about the Scoundrel is easy.”