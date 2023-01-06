She-Hulk Takes on a New Enemy in Her Upcoming 175th Issue

Acclaimed author Rainbow Rowell’s “She-Hulk” run has been packed with non-stop excitement, and this April, the acclaimed author will take things to the next level for the character’s 175th issue.

In the pages of her latest solo series, Jennifer Walters has reopened her law practice, took on some of her most intense cases yet, defeated a duo of new villains, and even found time for a new romance! But this April in “She-Hulk #12,” She-Hulk’s promising new super hero journey will be threatened by a dangerous new archnemesis known as The Scoundrel.

Just in time for her 175th solo issue, She-Hulk will meet her match in a wild showdown that will have all her fans talking!

The double-sized issue will reunite Rowell with artist Andrés Genolet, who she previously created comic book magic with in the latest run of Runaways.

The landmark issue will also feature a host of all-star talent coming on board to celebrate the icon in a series of bonus stories!

Check out Jen Bartel’s latest gorgeous cover below and be there when the 175th issue of “She-Hulk” smashes onto stands this April!

What they’re saying: