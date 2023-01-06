Meet the 30 Women Looking for Love on Season 27 of “The Bachelor”

Thirty incredible women are looking for love and are ready to find it with Zach Shallcross when the 27th season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23rd on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

The 30 women set to vie for Zach’s heart are the following:

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Bailey*, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn.

Rebecca, “Becca,” 25, a nursing student from Burbank, Calif.

Brianna*, 24, an entrepreneur and America’s First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, N.J.

Brooklyn*, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.

Cara, 27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Penn.

Cat*, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y.

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Christina Mandrell*, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn.

Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.

Holland, 24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Fla.

Jessica “Jess,” 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.

Chandralekha “Lekha,” 29, a financial advisor from Miami, Fla.

Madison, 26, a business owner from Fargo, N.D.

Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Olivia L., 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, N.Y.

Olivia M., 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio

Sonia, 29, a project manager from Long Island, N.Y.

Vanessa, 23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, L.A.

Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

Viktoria E., 29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria

*Indicates they previously met Zach on That Bachelorette: After the Final Rose

About The Bachelor Season 27:

An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nation’s heart on season 19 of The Bachelorette with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet “the one” first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his “person” to walk through.

The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric, Peter Geist, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas are the executive producers.