ESPN Broadcast Crew Pays Tribute to Injured Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin

The entire sports world has come together in the past week after a scary situation on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. With Hamlin still recovering in a hospital in Cincinnati, the ESPN broadcast crew is paying tribute to the player during tonight’s Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars game.
- Monday Night Football commentators Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are paying tribute to Damar Hamlin by flipping the ESPN microphone flags from an ‘E’ to a ‘3’ – Hamlin’s jersey number.
- Sideline reporters Lisa Salters and John Sutcliffe followed suit down on the field.
- Hamlin was injured during this week’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.
- Medical professionals had to administer CPR to Hamlin before an ambulance came on the field to take him to a local hospital.
- Buck, Aikman and Salters were all on the broadcast team during the incident.
- Given the unprecedented situation, the NFL suspended the game after the injury and has since canceled it entirely.
- Hamlin has made a lot of progress in the ensuing days and he even took to his Instagram today to show his appreciation for those who wished him well during his recovery.
- Football fans everywhere rallied behind Hamlin all week long and one of the ways they showed their support was by donating to The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, a fundraiser started by Hamlin.
- The fundraiser, which had an initial goal of $2,500 has now earned more than $8.3 million. You can make a donation here.