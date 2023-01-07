ESPN Broadcast Crew Pays Tribute to Injured Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin

Hamlin was injured during this week’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Medical professionals had to administer CPR to Hamlin before an ambulance came on the field to take him to a local hospital.

Buck, Aikman and Salters were all on the broadcast team during the incident.

Given the unprecedented situation, the NFL suspended the game after the injury and has since canceled it entirely.

Hamlin has made a lot of progress in the ensuing days and he even

to show his appreciation for those who wished him well during his recovery.