The SuperKitties Find Out Who Stole Kittydale’s Fireworks in This Exclusive Clip

Disney Junior is ready to introduce their audience to a new team of super heroes when SuperKitties premieres next week. For now though, we have an exclusive clip from the new series, featuring this adorable team working on the mystery of who stole the fireworks.
- The clip comes from the episode “Fireworks Fright,” which sees Mr. Puppypaws steal all of Kittydale’s fireworks.
- Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway’s Aladdin) guest stars as Mr. Puppypaws.
- Check out the exclusive clip below and watch SuperKitties when it premieres on Wednesday, January 11th on Disney Junior.
About SuperKitties:
- SuperKitties is an adorable and action-packed series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome” place. Geared to kids ages 2-7 and their families, each episode features two 11-minute stories that highlight the SuperKitties as they receive a “SuperKitty Call” from one of their animal friends with a problem that only the SuperKitties can help with (usually caused by one of the comedic villains in the series ― Cat Burglar, Mr. Puppypaws, Lab Rat or Zsa-Zsa). With plenty of super skills and gadgets at their disposal, the SuperKitties set off to thwart the villains’ plans and impart important messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience and problem-solving along the way.