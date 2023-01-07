The SuperKitties Find Out Who Stole Kittydale’s Fireworks in This Exclusive Clip

Disney Junior is ready to introduce their audience to a new team of super heroes when SuperKitties premieres next week. For now though, we have an exclusive clip from the new series, featuring this adorable team working on the mystery of who stole the fireworks.

The clip comes from the episode “Fireworks Fright,” which sees Mr. Puppypaws steal all of Kittydale’s fireworks.

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway’s Aladdin ) guest stars as Mr. Puppypaws.

Check out the exclusive clip below and watch SuperKitties when it premieres on Wednesday, January 11th on Disney Junior.

About SuperKitties: