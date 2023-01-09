This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 9th-13th:
- Monday, January 9
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Musical Guest Iggy Pop
- Peyton Manning and Eli Manning (Manningcast)
- Tuesday, January 10
- Octavia Spencer (Truth Be Told)
- Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)
- Musical Guest Reneé Rapp
- Wednesday, January 11
- Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
- Thursday, January 12
- Viola Davis (The Woman King)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
- Musical Guest Chase Rice
- Friday, January 13
- TBA
