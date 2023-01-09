Photos: Adorable New Winnie the Pooh Collection Now Available at Walt Disney World

Disney fans are falling in love with a beautiful new collection inspired by Winnie the Pooh and his friends from the Hundred Acre Wood. Guests looking to pick up an item or two from this collection can now do so at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs.

We begin with this fleece jacket, which retails for $69.99. The design seems to take some influence from the original illustrations of Winnie the Pooh featured in the books by original author A.A. Milne.

The same design can be found smaller on a women’s long sleeve tee, retailing for $49.99.

There’s also a shirt for $39.99, or below a pillow featuring the same design for the same price.

Another iconic scene is displayed in this shirt for $36.99.

This design is also cleverly used on this pair of pants, retailing for $54.99.

We have one Loungefly item so far in this collection, featuring the same design as above on a purse, retailing for $50.00.

Perhaps add a little honey to your morning tea or coffee, using this delightful mug, which retails for $19.99.

This throw featuring Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin retails for $59.99.

This dress retails for $44.99.

The smallest members of the family will look adorable in this Winnie the Pooh baby onesie ($24.99).

Even Eeyore looks happy on this adorable long sleeve tee! ($49.99)