Mardi Gras is returning to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on select dates from January 14 through March 5, and there are plenty of ways that guests will be able to celebrate in the festivities this year.

What's Happening:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced the return of the park’s fan-favorite Mardi Gras event.

Inspired by the vibrant colors and delectable flavors of New Orleans’ biggest celebration, Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will transport guests to a festive realm of bayou-inspired fanfare featuring Cajun-inspired culinary delights and spirited entertainment offerings for the entire family.

Authentic Cajun Cuisine:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has brought the “Big Easy” to Tampa Bay with Mardi Gras-inspired culinary offerings. Guests will be able to feast like kings and queens with classic New Orleans style offerings ranging from gumbo, jambalaya, beignets, and much more.

Plus, let the good times flow with classic bayou-inspired cocktails including Hurricanes, Spiced Rum Sangria and an all-new “Throw Me Some Beads” punch.

Guests can best enjoy all the food and cocktail options with a Mardi Gras Sampler Lanyard. Starting at $40 for a 5-punch lanyard with a 10-punch option and an exclusive 12-punch lanyard for Pass Members, Sampler Lanyards are available to purchase online.

New Food Items:

Andouille Sausage Po’Boy

Crawfish Etouffee

Dirty Rice & Beans

King Cake Donut

Shrimp Creole

Enjoy Colorful Beads and Brass Beats: